Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 13,932 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,862. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

