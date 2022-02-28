Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,813. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

