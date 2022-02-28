Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.35. 439,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

