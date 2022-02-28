Frank D. Lee Sells 17,981 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $41.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.
About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.