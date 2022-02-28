Frank D. Lee Sells 17,981 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

