Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 114,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Provention Bio Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.