Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gevo by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Gevo stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

