Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTR opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.