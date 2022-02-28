Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,021 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

