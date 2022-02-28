Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,500 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.39 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

