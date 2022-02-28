Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MFG opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

MFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.