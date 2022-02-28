Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TPST opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

