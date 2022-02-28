Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,834 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Franklin Street Properties worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 200.0% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 544.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 124,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 93,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.