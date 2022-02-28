FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.01% of FRP worth $26,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 113.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 84,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPH stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $541.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.63.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

