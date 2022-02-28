FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 1,410,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,285. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 462,868 shares of company stock worth $2,413,933 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.