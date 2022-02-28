Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.89 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $224.89 million and $3.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,145.73 or 1.00041890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00270341 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.