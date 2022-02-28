FY2021 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Cut by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KPT. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.43. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.36. The firm has a market cap of C$104.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

