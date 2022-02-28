FY2021 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Cut by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on KPT. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
