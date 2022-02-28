FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Calibre Mining Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial cut their target price on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CXB opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.