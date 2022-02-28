FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.93.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$206.69 million and a PE ratio of -212.73. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

About 5N Plus (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.