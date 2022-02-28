FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.61.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.25. The firm has a market cap of C$692.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

About Enerflex (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.