Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

