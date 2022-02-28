Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.93.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
