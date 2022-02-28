Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. BTIG Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.