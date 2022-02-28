Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

