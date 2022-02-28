Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 1,251 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 266.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,671 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 73.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $149.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.