Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,115,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $201.48 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

