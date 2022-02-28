Garde Capital Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in BOX by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after buying an additional 353,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BOX by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 830,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 480,919 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

