Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 128,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $99,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $809.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $966.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $921.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

