Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,657 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

