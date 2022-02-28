Garde Capital Inc. Sells 34,370 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

TMUS opened at $125.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

