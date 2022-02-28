GateToken (GT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.24 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00016653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $498.60 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00109698 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,239,858 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

