Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Sells $37,288.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

