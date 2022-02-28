Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,947. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $71,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

