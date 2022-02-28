Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 685.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 173.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.63. 10,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,141. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

