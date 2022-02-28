General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of GD opened at $236.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

