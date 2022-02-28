General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $46.23. 698,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,482,803. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

