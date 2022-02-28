Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Shares of G traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.21. 5,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

G has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

