Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $435.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

