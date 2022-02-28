George Weston (WN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.09 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE WN opened at C$138.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$93.28 and a 52 week high of C$150.63.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WN. CIBC lowered their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.43.
About George Weston (Get Rating)
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
