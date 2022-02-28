Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 477,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.86 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

