Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,412,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,218 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

