GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,740 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,740 ($23.66) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.18) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.17) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.54).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 18.60 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,545.40 ($21.02). 8,833,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,195.80 ($16.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The firm has a market cap of £77.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.