Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 18158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET)
Further Reading
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.