Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.38). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 1,882,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,080. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.