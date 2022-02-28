Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.38). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 1,882,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,080. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
