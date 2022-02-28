Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by 255.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 160.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

