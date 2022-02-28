Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Graphite Bio worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 199,894 shares of company stock worth $1,830,813. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

