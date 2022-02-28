Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sohu.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOHU. StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $18.03 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

