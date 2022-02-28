Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.71.

GSHD stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 354.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

