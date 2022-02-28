Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. 9,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,705. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

GVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

