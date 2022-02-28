Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Groupon stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,577. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $642.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,989 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

