Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Groupon stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,577. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $642.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.30.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.
About Groupon (Get Rating)
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
