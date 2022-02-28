Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

