Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

ASG opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.